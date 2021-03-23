Maryland moves into Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine plan

More people in Maryland are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the state moved into Phase 2A of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Tuesday. Under this phase, Marylanders age 60 and older are eligible to receive the inoculation. Anyone eligible may pre-register for the vaccine at a mass vaccination site.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Maryland Department of Health said it has increased vaccine allocations for local health departments to coincide with the new vaccine distribution phase.

Phase 2B, which is expected to begin on March 30, will expand eligibility to Marylanders 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness. On April 13, the state expects to move into Phase 2C which will include Marylanders 55 and older, as well as essential workers in critical industries.

All Marylanders age 16 and older are expected to be eligible by April 27 when the state plans to move into Phase3.