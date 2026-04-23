Virginia redistricting update: Judge blocks certification of new congressional maps

A Virginia judge has blocked certification of the state’s newly approved congressional maps, striking down the election certification less than a day after voters backed the mid‑term redistricting plan.

The Brief Judge blocks certification and declares the referendum void. Fairfax County’s strong "yes" vote helped the measure pass statewide. Virginia attorney general plans an appeal.



Fairfax County delivered nearly 70% support for the measure, a margin large enough to help push the referendum across the finish line statewide.

Legal challenges were expected and several had already been filed before Election Day.

What we know:

The Virginia Supreme Court allowed the vote to proceed, but a Tazewell County judge has now declared the entire referendum void and barred the state from certifying the results or redrawing the maps.

The same judge previously sided with Republicans who tried to block the vote.

In his ruling, the judge said proper procedures were not followed to place the amendment on the ballot and that the ballot language was unclear.

Statewide, voters narrowly approved a map that could give Democrats control of 10 of Virginia’s 11 House seats.

Democrats pushed the mid‑term redraw as a counter to President Donald Trump, who had encouraged Republican‑led states to pursue similar changes.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said his office will appeal immediately. "Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote. We look forward to defending the outcome of last night's election in court," he said in a statement.

With the general election six months away, and primaries even sooner, the legal process is expected to move quickly. Oral arguments before the Virginia Supreme Court are anticipated next week.