The Brief Police respond to shooting on the 600 block of Southern Avenue near the post office. Man dies at scene after D.C. Fire and EMS try to save him. Investigation remains preliminary as police search for a suspect.



A southeast D.C. neighborhood was shaken Tuesday by a deadly afternoon shooting near homes, businesses and a post office.

FOX 5’s Shomari Stone was on the scene as crime‑scene investigators collected shell casings and other evidence in brown paper bags.

Homicide detectives say that around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Southern Avenue for a report of a shooting outside the post office. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Police shut down the street while processing the scene, forcing Metro buses to take an alternate route.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name or age, and no motive has been identified. The investigation remains preliminary.

Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police search for suspect after deadly broad daylight shooting near DC post office