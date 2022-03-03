Expand / Collapse search

Virginia ranks second; Maryland sixth in white supremacist propaganda, according to report

White supremacy in the DMV

Virginia had the second-highest number of racist propaganda incidents nationwide, and Maryland wasn’t far behind, with the sixth most.

BETHESDA, Md. - The DMV has a white supremacist propaganda problem, according to a new report released Thursday morning by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

"The levels of this on the ground activity have remained historically high nationwide," explained ADL D.C. Regional Director Meredith Weisel.

In 2021, 4,851 cases of racist, antisemitic, and other hateful messages were reported, researchers said. That’s slightly down from 5,125 incidents in 2020, but the report found a 27 percent increase in antisemitic content and messaging.

It goes on to say Virginia had the second-highest number of incidents nationwide, and Maryland wasn’t far behind, with the sixth most.

"It’s notable that most of the incidents are from a group called the Patriot Front," Weisel explained. "They spread their propaganda, some through the internet, but mostly through distributing banners, flyers, and posters."

Weisel said that includes an incident reported this week in Rockville. She sent FOX 5 a picture that shows a Patriot Front bumper sticker applied to the back of a street sign.

"That’s another incident here now in 2022 that just happened," Weisel said, adding that it could be a harbinger of what’s still to come.

To read the full report visit www.adl.org.