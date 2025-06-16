Virginia Primary: Who's on the ballot, how to vote

The Brief Virginia’s primary election is on June 17, 2025. Voters will decide party nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and House of Delegates seats. Virginia's November election is gearing up to be historic, as Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger are expected to face off—marking the first time two women are competing for Virginia’s governorship.



Virginia voters will head to the polls on June 17 to cast their ballots in the state’s primary election, a key milestone in a race that’s already making history.

For the first time, two women—Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger—are poised to face off for the state’s top office. Both are running unopposed for the parties' nominations for governor, and will not appear on Tuesday's ballot.

The primary will determine party nominees for several critical offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the House of Delegates.

When is Virginia's primary election?

Virginia’s primary election will be held on June 17. The offices on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, the House of Delegates and other local offices.

To find your county’s sample primary ballot, click here.

The 2025 Virginia gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 4, 2025.

Who is running in Virginia's primary for lieutenant governor?

Six candidates will be on the ballot for the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee.

The winner of the primary will face Republican John Reid in November.

Who is running in Virginia's primary for state attorney general?

Two candidates are running in the primary for Virginia Attorney General.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Jason Miyares in November.

Who is Abigail Spanberger?

Spanberger has represented Virginia’s 7th Congressional District since 2019. Throughout her tenure, the congresswoman has emphasized her commitment to bipartisanship.

Her congressional record includes two signature bipartisan efforts that highlight her approach to governance.

"Serving in Congress has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Spanberger told FOX 5’s Jim Lokay in December 2024. "Every decision I’ve made has been guided by the values and needs of the people I represent."

A former CIA officer, Spanberger’s intelligence background has shaped her approach to leadership and public service. She pointed to her years in the intelligence community as critical preparation for tackling complex issues.

"My time in the CIA taught me the importance of being decisive, understanding the nuances of global and domestic threats, and working collaboratively to solve problems," she said. "These are lessons I’ll bring to the governor’s office."

Spanberger told FOX 5 her decision to seek the governorship is driven by a desire to build on Virginia’s progress.

"Virginia has always been a state of progress and opportunity," she said. "I’m running for governor because I believe we can continue to create a future where every Virginian has a chance to thrive."

Acknowledging the challenges of a statewide campaign, Spanberger expressed confidence in her vision and track record.

"I know it won’t be easy," she said. "But I’ve spent my career taking on tough fights, from my time in the CIA to my years in Congress. I’m ready to bring that same determination to this race."

If successful, Spanberger would be the first Democrat to serve as Virginia’s governor since Ralph Northam's term ended in 2022.

Who is Winsome Earle-Sears?

Earle-Sears has served under Gov. Glenn Youngkin since 2021 when she became the first female Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the first Black female elected to statewide office. Earle-Sears is also a former Marine and the first female veteran to serve as lieutenant governor.

She’s also the first Black woman to get the nomination for Virginia governor.

She clinched the nomination after former state Sen. Amanda Chase and former Del. Dave LaRock failed to get enough signatures to make the ballot.

Earle-Sears served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. After a nearly 15-year break from politics, she stepped back into the fray in 2018 when she ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate as a write-in candidate.

She's been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and served as the former national chair for Black Americans to Re-elect Trump.

Gov. Youngkin also endorsed Earle-Sears in November 2024.

"Winsome has been an outstanding Lt. Governor, and she will be a great Governor," Youngkin said in social media posts.

"She has been an outspoken advocate for commonsense conservative principles and policies, a passionate voice for our military and veterans, and a relentless advocate for educational freedom and economic opportunity. She brings the fighting spirit of a Marine to the office every single day," he declared.

She said she was "deeply grateful" for Youngkin's endorsement.

Why you should care:

Virginia is one of two states, along with New Jersey, that conducts statewide races, including its governor’s contest, in the year following a presidential election and will likely draw a lot of attention nationally from across the U.S.

The governor's race in the blue-leaning swing state has often served as a bellwether for the party in power in Washington.

How to vote in Virginia

What you can do:

Virginia's primary election will be held on June 17.

Polling places are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Make sure to bring an acceptable form of identification.

Voters may look up their polling place or they may contact their General Registrar for more information.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists .

The Virginia gubernatorial election will be held on November 4, 2025.

November 4, 2025 - General and Special Elections

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Virginia House of Delegates, Local Offices

Deadlines:

Register to Vote/Update Registration: 10/14/2025

Early in-person voting: 09/19/2025 through 11/01/2025

Apply for ballot to be mailed to you: through 10/24/2025

Click in this box for more info >>

Register to vote or update an existing registration :

Through Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Register to vote or update an existing registration online using the Citizen Portal

Voters may register and vote using a provisional ballot In-Person after October 14, 2025, through Election Day.

Contact your local registrar’s offices for more information.

Early, in-person voting period:

Friday, September 19, 2025 through 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Contact your local registrar’s offices for all early voting and satellite location information.

Voter registration offices will be open for early voting on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Apply for a ballot to be mailed to you:

Through 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 24, 2025.

Your request must be received by your local registrar's office by 5:00 p.m.

Apply for an absentee ballot online using the Citizen Portal