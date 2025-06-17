Virginia Primary: A look at the 6 Democratic Lt. Gov. candidates

The Brief Six Democrats compete Tuesday for the nominee to challenge GOP candidate John Reid in November. While all support abortion rights and voting protections, they diverge sharply on economic justice, education, housing, and labor issues. Whoever wins will preside over the state Senate and step in if the governor leaves office.



Virginians decide Tuesday which Democrat will face Republican John Reid in November as lieutenant governor. Each candidate offers a distinct vision—ranging from labor reform to education funding to election safeguards.

Meet the candidates

Ghazala Hashmi

A state senator and former college professor made history as the first Muslim and first South Asian American elected to Virginia’s Senate. Known for her legislative leadership on health care and civil rights, she sponsored Virginia's Right to Contraception Act and supported Medicaid expansion. Hashmi’s campaign centers on reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, fully funded public education, and defending voting rights and democracy.

Levar Stoney

A former Richmond mayor and ex-Secretary of the Commonwealth, he highlights a track record of measurable city progress and public service. During his tenure, he increased school funding by nearly 60%, helped reduce child poverty in Richmond by over a third, and prioritized affordable housing development and police reform. Stoney frames his candidacy around "getting things done," pledging to take that results-driven leadership statewide. His platform emphasizes strong public education, housing security, reproductive freedom, and support for Virginia’s federal workforce.

Aaron Rouse

A former NFL player and current state senator from Virginia Beach, he brings a working-class, bipartisan perspective to his campaign for lieutenant governor. In the Senate, he championed protections for federal workers and assisted in authoring the "Save Local Pharmacies Act" to keep rural medications affordable. He emphasizes quality healthcare, affordable housing and protecting Virginia’s federal workforce as the cornerstones of his platform. He also advocates for protecting reproductive rights and strengthening property tax relief for seniors.

Alex Bastani

A longtime public-sector lawyer and union advocate centers his campaign on protecting workers and dismantling what he describes as a "billionaire-controlled" political system. Bastani calls for raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour by mid-2026, repealing Virginia’s right-to-work laws, and strengthening union protections. He also supports rent control, universal healthcare, and fully funding public schools without relying on corporate interests. Bastani’s platform reflects a sharp progressive tilt, with a focus on "reclaiming power for the working class."

Babur Lateef

A physician and chair of the Prince William County School Board, grounds his campaign in public service and education leadership. As the head of Virginia’s second-largest school district, Lateef increased teacher salaries by 61% and introduced the county’s first school board tele-mental health pilot, significantly reducing absenteeism and student anxiety. He also serves as chair of the University of Virginia Health System Board, where he oversees major improvements in healthcare services. Lateef’s campaign priorities include fully funding public schools by repealing the car tax, expanding Medicaid access, supporting homeownership programs and strengthening mental-health services.

Victor Salgado

A former federal prosecutor and law professor is running on a platform centered around transparency, integrity and ethics in government. Salgado is calling for campaign finance reform, arguing that Virginia’s current system, with no limits on corporate or bundled donations, undermines trust in democracy. He supports a stronger, just immigration system, gun violence prevention and increased oversight of public funds. His priorities also include expanding access to healthcare, addressing mental health issues, and promoting equity in public education.

What Sets Them Apart

Labor & the Economy

Alex Bastani stands out as the most staunchly pro-labor candidate, calling for a $20 minimum wage, repealing right-to-work laws, and expanding union rights. Levar Stoney emphasizes pragmatic economic growth, spotlighting city-level successes and prioritizing public–private investment in housing and education.

Education & Housing

Ghazala Hashmi and Babur Lateef both place education at the center of their campaigns. Hashmi champions fully funded public schools and equity in access, while Lateef brings school board leadership and a focus on increasing teacher pay and mental health services. Stoney also brings housing experience, but these two have built their campaigns around it.

Governance & Civic Trust

Victor Salgado prioritizes campaign-finance reform and transparency in government, pushing for clean elections and reduced corporate influence. Aaron Rouse also stresses public trust but focuses on bipartisan cooperation and grassroots connection to bring communities into the fold.

All support abortion rights and voting protections, but each brings a unique emphasis—from legal justice to grassroots activism.

Why you should care:

The lieutenant governor plays a critical role in the Senate, from breaking tie votes to stepping in for the governor. With the balance of power tight, today’s choice matters—and could shape Virginia’s future policy landscape.