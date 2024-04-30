Virginia police impersonators rob man in Leesburg

Authorities in Virginia are looking for two police impersonators they say robbed a man riding his bicycle in Leesburg.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road.

The victim told police it was around 4:30 p.m. when a gray Toyota Corolla with tinted windows and flashing red and blue lights pulled up alongside him.

Two males exited the vehicle and approached the victim displaying silver badges. One of the suspects took money from the victim’s wallet, then both got back into the vehicle and drove away. The Toyota was last seen turning right onto Plaza Street.

Both suspects were described as wearing gray shirts, blue jeans, black exterior vests, and both had silver badges on their belts.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Hill at 703-771-4500.