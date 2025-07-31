Virginia mother who allegedly abandoned 2-year-old son arrested on child neglect charges: police

The Brief Police say the boy was left outside alone and unkempt. The mother allegedly refused to return after being contacted. She was arrested a week later on felony neglect charges.



A Virginia mother is in custody and faces felony child neglect charges after allegedly abandoning her 2-year-old son outside their Woodbridge home and refusing to return, police said.

Child found alone

What we know:

Prince William County Police say 37-year-old Alexandra Anna Granruth left the boy unsupervised on July 23, later asking an acquaintance to check on him. That person found the child alone and in poor condition outside the home and called authorities when Granruth failed to return that night.

Officers attempted to contact Granruth, but she allegedly refused to come home. The child was not injured and has since been released to familiar caretakers, police said.

Granruth was arrested on July 30. A court date has not yet been set.

Alexandra Anna Granruth (Prince William County Police)