Virginia, Maryland, and DC attorneys general alert Congress to AI-driven child exploitation

Law enforcement officials in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are growing increasingly concerned that artificial intelligence is being used against kids.

"People are starting to use artificial intelligence to exploit and victimize children," said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who added that it’s already happening in the Commonwealth.

Miyares is part of a bipartisan, nationwide group that sent a letter to Congress Tuesday, urging members to study how AI can be and is currently being used to harm kids. The attorneys general in Maryland and D.C. signed onto the effort as well.

"They’re taking images of children that have previously been exploited and putting them in horrific images of child pornography," Miyares explained. "They’re taking images of children that have never been exploited and also putting them in images of child pornography."

Miyares added that the problem is growing exponentially, literally month by month.

That’s why he believes Congress must act.

"We could do this on a state-by-state basis, but we need guidelines right now," Miyares said. "It’s bad, it’s gonna get worse with each passing month until we get some federal solutions to this problem."

Read the full letter below: