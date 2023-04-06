Virginia man wins $100K after buying 20 identical lottery tickets

A Virginia man with 20 identical winning lottery tickets cashed out for a cool $100,000.

Fekru Hirpo of Alexandria bought 20 tickets with the identical four-digit combination of 2-5-2-7 for the March 8 Pick 4 drawing.

The top prize in the Pick 4 game is $5,000 – so with 20 tickets – Hirpo took home $100,000.

Lottery officials say Hirpo told them he doesn’t usually play with so many tickets containing identical numbers - but something just told him to do it.

He bought his tickets at Four Mile Run Shell, located at 4060 South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington.

He said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.