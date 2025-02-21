Virginia man who abandoned infant in snow after attacking mother arrested in Florida: police

The Brief Virginia man arrested in Florida after abandoning infant in snow. Incident followed a domestic assault in Fairfax County, Virginia. Suspect faces multiple charges, including child endangerment and assault.



Authorities in Florida have arrested a Virginia man accused of abandoning an infant in the snow after attacking the child’s mother earlier this month in Fairfax County.

Man abandons infant in snow after alleged assault

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Darvin Flores Caballeros, 20, fled to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after a February 12 domestic assault in which he allegedly attacked and strangled the mother of a 13-day-old infant.

Authorities say the assault caused the mother to drop the child. Caballeros then allegedly took the infant and fled on foot, leaving the child in a pile of snow where it was later rescued by a good Samaritan. The mother was hospitalized with serious injuries following the attack, officials said.

Darvin Flores Caballeros (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspect arrested and faces multiple charges

Caballeros was apprehended by Walton County Sheriff’s deputies as he was leaving an apartment in Santa Rosa Beach on Thursday around 11 a.m. He is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Caballeros faces multiple charges, including malicious wounding, strangulation, child endangerment, and assault and battery.