Virginia man used construction scaffolding to climb to bank roof, dropped in through ceiling: cops

article

The Stafford County sheriff’s office has arrested a man who they say climbed up the wall of a bank using construction scaffolding, and then dropped in through the ceiling.

READ MORE: McDonald’s Happy Meal dispute leads to DoorDash driver’s arrest in Stafford County, authorities say

Deputies responded to the scene at the Carter Bank & Trust on Monday shortly after 9 a.m.

Bank tellers told the police that someone had broken into the bank and rifled through cash drawers the day before around 4:45 p.m.

Police determined that 48-year-old James Rupe of Rhoadesville had climbed up to the roof using the construction scaffolding, and then climbed down inside using scaffolding within the bank.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They surveillance video was recovered showing Rupe rummaging through drawers and stealing change, and then swiping a soda from the employee breakroom.

Rupe reportedly climbed up the same scaffolding to make his escape. Once outside, he pulled change from his pockets and put it in his backpack before taking off on his bicycle.

Police caught up with Rupe when they responded to a disturbance at a Red Roof Inn on Garrisonville Road.

READ MORE: Woodbridge man repeatedly spied on women at Stafford gym before crashing through ceiling, cops say

Employees had asked that a man be removed from the property.

They identified Rupe by his the distinctive tattoos on his arms.

Advertisement

Rupe was jailed without bond after being charged with breaking and entering.

