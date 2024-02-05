Virginia man sentenced to 10 years for posession of more than $35K of meth, cocaine

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking more than $35,000 worth of crystal meth and cocaine.

Octavius Myron Johnson, 39, was convicted of one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine in October 2023.

"Thanks to the dedicated work of our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, this drug trafficker will have to face the consequences of his actions in federal prison," Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

According to prosecutors, law enforcement initiated an investigation into Johnson’s drug trafficking activities in the Glade Spring area of Washington County, Virginia in early 2023.

Following their investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for Johnson’s home in Martinsville where over a half pound of crystal ice methamphetamine — totaling 9.7 ounces — and 83.5 grams of cocaine were recovered.

Police also found $3,800 in cash and other items related to drug trafficking.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, with assistance from numerous agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville Police Department, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

Johnson will serve 10 years behind bars.