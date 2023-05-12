Virginia man indicted for embezzling $600K from Hank's Oyster Bar

The manager at Hank's Oyster Bar in Old Town, Alexandria has been charged with embezzling over $600,000 from the restaurant, according to officials.

On Monday, the Grand Jury for the City of Alexandria indicted Claude Ibrahim, 53, of Manassas with 17 counts of Felony Embezzlement. Ibrahim allegedly embezzled over $600,000 over the course of about eight and a half years while he was employed as a General Manager at the popular seafood restaurant.

Ibrahim will be tried before the Circuit Court for the City of Alexandria, and could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count of Felony Embezzlement. The date for his trial has not been set.