Virginia man in custody; kids still missing after Amber Alert triggered

A Virginia man is in custody after an alleged abduction in Roanoke County on Tuesday triggered an Amber Alert – but the children are still missing.

Virginia State Police say John Allison is in custody, but they’re still looking for the three children, as well as Ruby Allison.

They say Allison is believed to be driving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with a Virginia tag, VVU-3796.

Another vehicle sought in connection with the case – a 2006 Cadillac – has been recovered.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Authorities say 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison and 21-month old Colin Allison were abducted on April 21 around 3:30 p.m.

6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison and 21-month old Colin Allison

Advertisement

State Police believe John Allison was accompanied by his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, when he allegedly abducted the children.

Cameron is described by police as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Emma is described as a white female, also with brown hair and brown eyes. Colin is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say Ruby Marie Allison is a white female, 5-feet-3-inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

John Varion Allison and Ruby Marie Allison

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798 or 540-777-8799.