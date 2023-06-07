Virginia man facing animal cruelty charges after 20 cats, 8 dogs found dead on property

A Virginia man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say they seized over 40 dogs and cats from his property and discovered many more dead.

Deputies began their investigation Friday at the property on Augusta Farms Road in Augusta County where they found two dogs living inside a vehicle without food or water.

They seized those dogs, and returned with a search warrant to remove another twenty-eight dogs, thirteen cats, and six ducks from the property. Officials say eight dogs and twenty cats were found dead on the property. Several cats had to be euthanized, and one dog had to have its leg amputated.

Carl Rudolph Lentz (Augusta County Sheriffs Office)

Carl Rudolph Lentz, 59, from Waynesboro, was arrested and charged with six counts of animal cruelty. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Officials ask anyone who has purchased animals from Lentz to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at 540-245-5333 and reference report number 2023-0001669.

A temporary emergency shelter has been established by Augusta County at the Government Center in Verona.