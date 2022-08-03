Virginia man faces multiple charges, including arson, after vehicle fires in Stafford Co.: police

Police say a 19-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia man is facing multiple charges, including arson, after two vehicles were found on fire last month in Stafford County.

Officers say they responded to the 100 block of Hamlin Drive in the Grafton Village area on Saturday, July 16 where they found and extinguished two vehicles that were engulfed in flames.

Michael Bowling (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say they were able to identify and arrest Michael Bowling the next day following a stolen vehicle investigation.

In addition to arson charges, police say Bowling faces felony grand larceny and nine counts of misdemeanor tampering with vehicle charges.

They say they have recovered bank cards, drivers’ licenses, house keys and a fourteen-karat diamond ring they say are connected with those cases.