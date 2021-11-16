Virginia man dies days after encounter with Frederick police; Maryland AG taking over probe

The Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating after a Virginia man died days after an encounter with Frederick police.

Investigators say 23-year-old Daniel Michael Holley was on drugs when police responded to a report of a person behaving erratically on Friday around 7:10 p.m.

They say Holley was naked and agitated – sweating profusely and pacing. Police say they immediately called an ambulance.

During the encounter, he reportedly kept trying to "touch or rub something" on one of the officer’s faces, before finally lunging at him.

Another officer at the scene tazed Holley, and the police were finally able to put handcuffs on him and help put him in the ambulance.

Sunday night, police learned that Holley had died at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed that the officers’ actions didn’t lead to the man’s death, police say.

According to the authorities, footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras will be released on Friday.