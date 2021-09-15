Lightning strike ignited Hood College blaze, fire officials say

Fire investigators are blaming lightning for a two-alarm fire that damaged Brodbeck Music Hall on the Hood College campus in Frederick last week.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the college Frederick around 1:49 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.

When they arrived, the fire was evident on the cupola of the oldest building on campus.

Firefighters were able to gain control over the blaze within 45 minutes.

Hood President Andrea Chapdelaine released the following statement:

"Brodbeck holds a special place as the oldest building on our campus. Although we don’t yet know the cause or the extent of the damage, it appears that the fire was primarily contained to the third floor. We are saddened by this event, but we must remember that the safety of our community is what is most important. We are so grateful to the quick response of campus safety and the FCFR for their service."

