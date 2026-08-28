Virginia man convicted in deadly shooting teens described as TikTok 'ding dong ditch' challenge
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia man who shot and killed a high school student he believed was trying to break into his home was convicted Friday of second‑degree murder and other charges.
Tyler Butler has been jailed since the May 2025 shooting in Spotsylvania County.
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Authorities say teens were knocking and banging on Butler’s back door when 18‑year‑old Massaponax High School senior Michael Bosworth was shot and killed. One of the two juveniles with him was also shot and wounded. The teens told investigators they were recording a "ding‑dong ditch" TikTok challenge.
Butler’s father told FOX 5 his son believed the teens were attempting a break‑in and was defending his home.
Tyler Butler
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In addition to second‑degree murder, Butler was found guilty of attempted second‑degree murder, malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of unlawfully shooting into an occupied dwelling, which were lesser‑included offenses of maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Sentencing is scheduled for October 30, 2026.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Commonwealth’s Attorney Spotsylvania County.