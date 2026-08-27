Bowie woman killed after driver speeds away from traffic stop identified

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The Brief Deborah Saffran, 69, of Bowie, was killed in a three-vehicle crash on 9th Street. Police say the driver had fled a traffic stop about a half-mile away seconds earlier. A supervisor had told officers to stop any additional attempts to pursue the driver before the crash, PGPD said.



Prince George’s County police identified the 69-year-old Bowie woman killed after a driver sped away from a traffic stop and crashed into her car Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said officers tried to stop a driver around 2:45 p.m. near Lanham Severn Road and Driscoll Drive. The driver was connected to an active investigation, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The driver initially pulled over, then drove away toward 9th Street, police said.

Seconds later, a PGPD supervisor told officers over the radio to stop any additional attempts to pursue the driver.

Deadly crash on 9th Street

The backstory:

About a half-mile from the original traffic stop, police said the driver crossed double yellow lines and struck an uninvolved vehicle in the 12800 block of 9th Street.

The victim, identified as Deborah Saffran of Bowie, died at the scene.

A third vehicle was also hit. Its driver was not hurt, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized as of Thursday.

Investigations underway

What they're saying:

PGPD said it consulted with Maryland’s Office of the Attorney General at the scene. The agency’s Independent Investigations Division declined to investigate.

The police department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit and Internal Affairs Division are investigating. Once the crash investigation is complete, it will be referred to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.

Anyone with information, dashcam video or home-surveillance footage can call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422 and reference case No. 26-0045522.