The Brief Multi‑vehicle crash left several people seriously injured in Prince George’s County. Three patients were extricated and two were medevaced in critical condition. All lanes are blocked at the county line.



A multi‑vehicle crash left several people seriously injured Tuesday morning in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 16700 block of Crain Highway (U.S. 301) in Brandywine, just before MD‑5.

Multi-vehicle crash leaves several seriously injured in Prince George’s County (Sunny Patel)

Three patients were extricated, two were transported by medevac in critical condition, and one was transported with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.

All travel lanes are blocked at the county line, officials said.