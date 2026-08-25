Multi-vehicle crash leaves several seriously injured in Prince George’s County
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A multi‑vehicle crash left several people seriously injured Tuesday morning in Prince George’s County, authorities said.
The collision was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 16700 block of Crain Highway (U.S. 301) in Brandywine, just before MD‑5.
Multi-vehicle crash leaves several seriously injured in Prince George’s County (Sunny Patel)
Three patients were extricated, two were transported by medevac in critical condition, and one was transported with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.
All travel lanes are blocked at the county line, officials said.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.