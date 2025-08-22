Father speaks out after son charged with killing teen he believed was breaking into home

A father is speaking out, saying that his son should not be in jail after he shot and killed a teen who he believed was trying to break into his home in Spotsylvania County earlier this year.

The backstory:

Tyler Butler, 27, has been in jail since the deadly May shooting. His father says it’s an injustice, and that it is unfair.

Butler remains in jail after he allegedly shot at three teenagers who were reportedly banging and kicking on the backyard door of his home on McKenzie Lane on Saturday, May 3.

Butler’s father says his son believed it was an attempted break-in, and he was trying to defend his home.

What happened:

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Butler after 18-year-old Michael Bosworth, Jr. another 18-year-old and a juvenile were allegedly shot at while recording a ding-dong ditch TikTok prank.

They began knocking and banging on Butler’s back door, waking him out of his sleep, his father told FOX 5.

He reported hearing loud noises and his father says his son believed someone trying to break into the home through the backyard entrance.

Butler is accused of opening fire, outside of the house, killing Michael Bosworth, Jr., and also shooting another teen who survived and a third juvenile was not hurt.

What they're saying:

Butler’s father says his son was protecting himself and his mother, who was also in the home at the time.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that the teens had tried breaking into other homes on the same street that night.

FOX 5 reached out to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. We're waiting to hear back.

We also reached out to the family of Michael Bosworth, Jr., and are waiting to hear back from them.

What's next:

Butler is in jail without bond, facing several charges, including second-degree murder. His next court date is on Sept. 17, Butler’s father says.