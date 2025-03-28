Woman finds bloody stranger inside her home, man pronounced dead at hospital: police

The Brief An injured man was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found in a woman's home in Fauquier County. Police continue to investigate a mysterious death.



A Virginia woman discovered an unknown man inside her home in Fauquier County.

What we know:

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports the Virginia woman walked into her home to discover a stranger lying on the couch suffering from several wounds with blood everywhere, according to police.

The woman says she could hear the sound of a man crying as she opened the door.

According to the woman, she noticed her car port door was open. The stranger was reportedly groaning while lying on the couch injured.

The woman took a few steps in her home before turning around, running back to her car and calling the police about five minutes after arriving home.

"I never saw him. I just heard a man crying… I hadn't turned the lights on, and I could tell somebody was on the sofa, and it looked like they had a blanket that I keep there on the sofa pulled over them."

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that occurred east of Linden, Virginia, around 9:50 p.m. on March 27, 2025.

Police received a call from a homeowner in the 13000 block of John Marshall Highway reporting that she arrived at her residence and discovered an injured man inside her home.

First aid measures were performed on the man until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the man to the Winchester Medical Center. He was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the man has not been released.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.

