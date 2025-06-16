Virginia lottery ticket worth $1 million set to expire

The Brief A $1 million Virginia lottery ticket will expire on June 30 unless claimed. The ticket was purchased at a Food Lion in Fishersville and won in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Another unclaimed $50,000 Powerball ticket will expire on June 26.



A winning Virginia lottery ticket worth $1 million will expire at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 30, unless claimed.

The ticket, which won Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 1, was purchased at the Food Lion on Windward Drive in Fishersville.

$1M lottery ticket expiring

What we know:

It is the last of five $1 million winners in the annual drawing, with the other four already claimed. The unclaimed ticket is #229618.

Lottery officials say another winning ticket, worth $50,000 from the Dec. 28 Powerball drawing, will expire on Thursday, June 26. That ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Route 1 in North Chesterfield.

Unclaimed prize details

Winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. Unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for public school construction, renovations, and technology upgrades.

Winning tickets can be claimed at a Virginia Lottery customer service center.