Virginia lottery ticket worth $1 million set to expire
FISHERSVILLE, Va. - A winning Virginia lottery ticket worth $1 million will expire at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 30, unless claimed.
The ticket, which won Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 1, was purchased at the Food Lion on Windward Drive in Fishersville.
What we know:
It is the last of five $1 million winners in the annual drawing, with the other four already claimed. The unclaimed ticket is #229618.
Lottery officials say another winning ticket, worth $50,000 from the Dec. 28 Powerball drawing, will expire on Thursday, June 26. That ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on Route 1 in North Chesterfield.
Unclaimed prize details
Winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. Unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for public school construction, renovations, and technology upgrades.
Winning tickets can be claimed at a Virginia Lottery customer service center.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Virginia Lottery.