Virginia lawmakers to vote on accelerating marijuana legalization timeline

Virginia lawmakers will convene Wednesday for a one-day session to consider Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed changes to this year’s legislation, including a marijuana legalization bill.

Lawmakers will be dealing with about three dozen measures, accelerating the timeline of the marijuana bill being top of mind for many.

Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in February that would legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, with retail sales starting several years down the road.

Last week, Northam proposed allowing adults in Virginia to legally possess and grow small amounts of marijuana beginning in July, three years sooner than originally envisioned.

If the legislation is signed into law, Virginia would join 15 other states and the neighboring District of Columbia in legalizing small amounts of marijuana for adult recreational use.

Among the other measures Northam is sending back with changes: the budget bill, a facial-recognition technology ban, and a bill intended to address a long-running controversy over the state parole board.

The Senate will meet at a science museum that’s been its host during the pandemic to allow for greater social distancing. The House will conduct its work virtually, as it did during the regular session.

Both chambers convene at noon.