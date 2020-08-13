Virginia launches pediatric COVID-19 antibody study

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is launching a pediatric coronavirus study to examine the number of children with COVID-19 antibodies.

The announcement comes as a similar study is underway for adults, showing more then two percent of the Commonwealth’s adult population have antibodies for the coronavirus.

The state is teaming up with Inova Health System.

Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church will be a key player in this collaboration. Specifically, it’s a serology study that will take place looking for antibodies in blood. COVID-19 antibodies in children in this case.

Ultimately, if antibodies are discovered, that means there was a previous infection. Many researchers are looking to see whether antibodies can be used to fight coronavirus infections.

Governor Northam who is also a pediatrician says the goal is to find out how coronavirus is impacting children.

He says the study will provide key insight into a question that’s been the center of much debate – do children spread coronavirus as much as adults do?

Inova Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Rebecca Levorson says they’ll select up to a thousand participants up to 19 years old who live in Northern Virginia.

Blood samples will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Northern Virginia was picked for the study due to the number of confirmed COVID-19 pediatric cases.

Governor Northam also says Northern Virginia’s population is diverse both ethnically and economically.