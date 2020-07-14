Virginia juvenile detention center worker charged in violent felons’ escape

A Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee has been accused of helping two violent felons escape from a facility near Richmond.

The suspects – 20-year-old Jabar Taylor of DC and 18-year-old Rashad Williams of Spotsylvania County – are still on the loose.

Virginia State Police charged 23-year-old Destiny Harris of Chesterfield County with two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile.

Harris worked at the Bon Air facility where Taylor and Williams were held.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was serving time for robbery and malicious wounding.

Williams is an African-American, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. Taylor is an African-American, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 138 pounds.

According to security personnel, this is the first escape Bon Air has had in 20 years.

If you have information that might lead police to the escapees, call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445, or 911.

