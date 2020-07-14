Violent felons, including Virginia killer, escape from detention center
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia State Police are looking for two violent felons who escaped from a Chesterfield County juvenile detention facility by choking a security staffer.
The authorities are looking for 20-year-old Jabar Taylor of Spotsylvania County and Rashad Williams, 18, of DC.
Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was serving time for robbery and malicious wounding.
The inmates reportedly used a cord to strangle the staffer, who lost consciousness.
Williams is an African-American, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. Taylor is an African-American, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 138 pounds.
According to security personnel, this is the first escape Bon Air has had in 20 years.
Officials are investigating in order to determine how the pair escaped.