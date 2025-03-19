Virginia gubernatorial candidate Dave LaRock discusses campaign, DOGE

The Brief Dave LaRock, running for Virginia governor, emphasizes accountability and government efficiency, citing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a model. He criticizes Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Gov. Glenn Youngkin for leadership shortcomings, pledging to offer voters a strong alternative. LaRock focuses on education reform, opposing DEI and CRT spending, and aims to secure ballot access for the June 17th primary.



Virginia gubernatorial candidate Dave LaRock joined The Final 5 with Jim Lokay to discuss his campaign for governor, emphasizing his belief that Virginia needs strong leadership to ensure accountability and government efficiency.

LaRock, a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, said his decision to enter the race was driven by a sense of duty. "I feel very committed to what's best for Virginia," LaRock said. "I spent a lot of time working to that end, sponsoring bills and pressing for legislation."

LaRock emphasizes accountability and efficiency

What we know:

LaRock expressed concern over the Republican frontrunner, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, whom he previously supported. "I came to the conclusion, with many other people from around the Commonwealth, that she has rendered herself unelectable," he said. "Given my experience and background, I accepted that responsibility to step up and give the public a different candidate to consider."

When asked whether the race is shaping up to be a referendum on national politics, LaRock said he believes the focus should be on government accountability. "The primary focus would be on spending and clawing back monies that really should never even be spent by the government," he stated. He pointed to the success of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Washington as a model for Virginia. "DOGE is just an acronym for government accountability," LaRock explained. "We should be held accountable for monies spent in K-12 education... taxpayers' dollars funding things like DEI and CRT that leave kids unprepared for the workforce."

Campaign focuses on education and leadership

What's next:

LaRock also criticized Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration for delayed action. "You're a thousand days plus into your administration. Why is it happening now?" he questioned. "Why are schools still in rough shape as it relates to some of the things that kids are learning? Why do we have sanctuary cities in Virginia?"

LaRock said parents he has met in Loudoun County have voiced frustration with the current administration. "They said, 'Dave, we need somebody that's actually going to get in there and go to bat for us because it hasn't happened yet.' And I'd be really honored to be that person."

His attention now turns to ballot access. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears submitted the necessary 10,000 signatures to election officials this week as the June 17th primary takes shape. Another candidate, former State Sen. Amanda Chase, is also working to get a spot on the ballot.

