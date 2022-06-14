Virginia Governor Youngkin still pushing for gas tax holiday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says he's still fighting for a gas tax holiday.
Youngkin claims the state has more than $1 billion dollars in excess transportation funds which can be used to offset the cost.
The governor added that the state could suspend the tax for three months -- between July and September -- then bring it back in the fall when gas prices are expected to fall.
Youngkin is currently reviewing and revising the state's budget before returning it to the state legislature.