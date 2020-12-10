Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to introduce new restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar nation-wide

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s administration confirmed on Wednesday that new restrictions will be announced today as the Commonwealth struggles once again to stall the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson told FOX 5, “Yes — mitigation measures will be nuanced and in line with our targeted, data-driven response.”

Despite a surge in cases in Virginia, the Governor has been reluctant to implement the same restrictions his administration imposed at the outset of the pandemic.

Neighboring Maryland – which had a lower test positivity percentage and fewer new cases on Wednesday – has already restored restrictions on indoor capacity, and shrunk caps on large gatherings.

The Commonwealth had a test positivity percentage of 10.9% - compared to 7.74% in Maryland and 5.9% in D.C.

