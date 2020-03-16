Virginia governor confirms 2nd coronavirus death

article

A second Virginia man from the Peninsula region has died from COVID-19, Governor Ralph Northam confirmed Monday.

The man, who was in his 70s, is the second person who has died from novel coronavirus in the state.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Saturday, Northam confirmed the first death in the Commonwealth.

Health officials say the first patient was also a man in his 70s. He contracted the virus from an "unknown source."

He also lived in the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Williamsburg, and nearby areas.

Advertisement

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19