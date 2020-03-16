Virginia governor confirms 2nd coronavirus death
article
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A second Virginia man from the Peninsula region has died from COVID-19, Governor Ralph Northam confirmed Monday.
The man, who was in his 70s, is the second person who has died from novel coronavirus in the state.
On Saturday, Northam confirmed the first death in the Commonwealth.
Health officials say the first patient was also a man in his 70s. He contracted the virus from an "unknown source."
He also lived in the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Williamsburg, and nearby areas.
