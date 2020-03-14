Virginia Governor confirms first coronavirus death

The Governor of Virginia confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus Saturday.

This is the first reported death from the coronavirus in the state, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

Health officials said the patient was a man in his 70s and contracted the virus from an "unknown source."

He was in the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Williamsburg and nearby areas.

"Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn that a Virginian has died from COVID-19, and we grieve for everyone this virus has touched around the world," Gov. Northam said.

Virginia health officials reported a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the count in the Commonwealth to 41.

“Again, I urge Virginians: take this seriously," said Gov. Northam. "Take basic health precautions, avoid large gatherings, telework if possible, and stay home if you are sick. That will stop the virus from spreading."

