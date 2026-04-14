Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger weighs gun safety legislation

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is taking last‑minute action on several issues, including gun control measures. Some of the legislation was vetoed last year by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

What we know:

Advocates have called this year’s session "historic" for gun safety, led by the Democratic majority in the General Assembly. One measure Spanberger signed requires gun sellers to take reasonable controls to prevent straw purchases.

READ MORE: Spanberger faces mixed reviews in latest Virginia poll

Another bill would prohibit future sales of assault firearms beginning July 1, 2026, and ban possession of magazines holding more than 15 rounds.

Spanberger amended the legislation to give law enforcement clearer guidance on which firearms are covered and to preserve the use of certain semiautomatic shotguns for hunting.

Lawmakers also approved a "safe storage" measure, updated to allow gun locks to qualify.

READ MORE: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger vetoes proposed casino in Fairfax County

A separate bill raises the minimum age to purchase firearms from 18 to 21, with exceptions for ROTC and law enforcement cadets, and requires background checks for private gun sales. Spanberger amended that bill to make it effective immediately. Most new laws take effect July 1.

The amended bills now return to the Virginia legislature, where both chambers must approve the governor’s changes. The NRA has threatened legal action to block the measures.