Spanberger faces mixed reviews in latest Virginia poll

The Brief A new poll shows Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger with a 47% approval rating and 46% disapproval, lower than recent governors. The survey reveals strong partisan divides, with Democrats largely supportive and Republicans strongly opposed.



A new Washington Post–Schar School poll shows Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger with a 47 percent approval rating as residents share concerns over key issues like affordability and immigration.

WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 24: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers the Democratic response to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on February 24, 2026 in Williamsburg, Virginia. Spanberger is serving in her first yea Expand

By the numbers:

The 47 percent approval rating is lower than previous governors measured by Washington Post polling since the 1990s.

It is also lower than former Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s reported 50 percent approval rating.

The Schar School poll found 29 percent strongly approve of Spanberger’s performance, while 38 percent strongly disapprove.

The poll also shows Governor Spanberger’s disapproval rating at 46 percent.

Despite the overall approval rating, the poll shows strong support among Democrats and strong opposition among Republicans.

What they're saying:

Reaction from residents in Fairfax has been mixed.

"I think she ran on a pretty moderate platform, but I think she’s gone further left than a lot of people expected," said resident David Mount.

"I still want to give her a chance to do things she talked about during the campaign," said resident Rod Myers.

Issues cited by residents include affordability, health care, housing and immigration.

"Spanberger ran on her record as a moderate and a bipartisan approach, but she has been pulled into redistricting," said Dr. Jeremy Mayer from George Mason University. "That could shift congressional representation and has generated strong reactions."

"It suggests some disillusionment among people who were initially willing to give her a chance, particularly over whether she is governing as a moderate," said political science professor Dr. Bo Kabala.