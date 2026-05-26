New forensic evidence emerges in Mamta Kafle Bhatt case

The Brief New forensic evidence in the Mamta Kafle Bhatt case includes human hairs and fragments recovered from a saw linked to the investigation. Three hairs may be suitable for DNA testing and are undergoing further analysis at the state laboratory. Mamta’s husband, Naresh Bhatt, remains charged with murder and concealment, though her body has still not been found.



New forensic evidence has emerged in the case of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, the Manassas Park woman prosecutors allege was killed by her husband, Naresh Bhatt, whose body has still not been found.

What we know:

FOX 5 obtained newly filed court documents detailing evidence recovered and analyzed by forensic investigators.

According to the filings, scientists examined:

three human hairs

13 human hair fragments

apparent fibers

apparent debris

The material was reportedly recovered from a saw.

Investigators visually examined the evidence and used stereo microscopy before conducting additional forensic analysis.

Court records state the three human hairs "may be suitable for nuclear DNA testing" and have been referred to the Forensic Biology Section for further testing.

The 13 hair fragments were deemed unsuitable for nuclear DNA testing.

The backstory:

The new evidence comes after Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared from her Manassas Park home back in August of 2024. Mamta Kafle Bhatt's body has not been found.

Her husband Naresh Bhatt remains in custody, charged with murder, concealing and defiling a dead body.

What's next:

The hairs recovered from the saw are now undergoing additional DNA analysis at the state’s Central Laboratory.

Investigators and prosecutors are expected to continue building their case as forensic testing progresses.