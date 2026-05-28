Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett targeted in 'swatting' call

The Brief Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the target of a ‘swatting’ call on May 27. Fairfax County Police received a call reporting a crime at Barrett's home. FCPD and Supreme Court Police officials determined the report was a hoax.



Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the target of a "swatting" call this week, police said.

What we know:

Fairfax County Police told FOX 5 DC that they received the call on their non-emergency line shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Barrett's home.

Local officers coordinated with the Supreme Court Police personnel who are assigned to Barrett's home, and determined the call was a hoax.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

What is swatting?

Dig deeper:

"Swatting" is when someone reports a fake crime to law enforcement, usually something violent like a shooting, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The goal is to get law enforcement to respond to that home or place in force, like with a SWAT team.

FBI officials estimated that there are hundreds of swatting calls in the U.S. annually.

Swatting investigation

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if a suspect had been identified or arrested.