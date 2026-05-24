UFC releases renderings for White House fight, Freedom250 Fan Fest

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The Brief The UFC released new visual renderings for its upcoming Freedom250 event. The Octagon is located directly on the White House South Lawn with a projected crowd of 5,000 spectators. Additional visuals reveal the layout for the Freedom250 Fan Fest at The Ellipse.



The Octagon is coming to the South Lawn in just a few weeks, and we just got a new look at the setup.

What we know:

The UFC has released new visual renderings of the White House fight and Freedom250 Fan Fest, offering a glimpse into the massive spectacle planned for America's 250th birthday.

One rendering shows the Octagon taking over the South Lawn, surrounded by a projected crowd of 5,000 spectators.

The Freedom250 Fan Fest rendering appears to show a main stage at The Ellipse, surrounded by several tents, a food hall, bleachers and plenty of open space for attendees.

The backstory:

The White House fight will take place on Sunday, June 14, with the Octagon set up on the South Lawn of the White House. President Donald Trump is set to oversee the event.

Related article

The UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest will take place on June 13 and 14 at The Ellipse.