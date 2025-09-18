Virginia Gov. Youngkin, Maryland Gov. Moore speak at roundtable on American history

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin both joined a roundtable discussion on American history. Youngkin and Moore both said they hope the 250th birthday will get Americans to focus less on their division and more on what we have in common. The event was hosted at the Waldorf Astoria. There were some protestors who had to be escorted out.



The governors of Virginia and Maryland made a rare joint appearance on Thursday.

Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Wes Moore teamed up for a roundtable on American history and the sharp divisions right now in American politics.

A bipartisan discussion:

There are clear political divisions between Republican Gov. Youngkin and Democrat Wes Moore but the two put that aside on Thursday, coming together at the Waldorf Astoria—former site of the Trump hotel—for a bipartisan discussion for the trust for the National Mall on America’s upcoming 250th birthday in 2026.

But right off the bat, the political divisions in the country were on display right away.

A handful of protestors periodically interrupted the discussion, which was moderated by philanthropist David Rubenstein.

Youngkin and Moore said they hope the 250th birthday will get Americans to focus less on their divisions, on our shared history, to find things that they have in common.

"Celebrate people who did heroic actions at a time when our country was really struggling. Struggling with itself and struggling with other 210," said Moore.

"We also need to recognize that we have to pass on the baton to the next generation and these truths must once again be stood up for, our first amendment rights, freedom of speech, freedom of expression," Youngkin said.

Looking ahead:

By the time America 250 rolls around next summer one of those governors—Youngkin—will be gone because Virginia limits him to one term.

Gov. Moore is running for re-election.

FOX 5 asked Moore if he was going to get involved in the Virginia governor’s race. He gave an emphatic "yes" telling FOX 5 that he’ll be heading into Virginia to campaign for Democrat Abigail Spanberberger against Republican Winsome Earle Sears.

He also says he looks forward to serving with Spanberger as a neighboring governor if she wins.