Virginia fugitive caught by cops while waiting in jail parking lot
STAFFORD, Va. - Stafford County’s long arm of the law didn’t have to reach far to find a fugitive who was reportedly wanted in several jurisdictions in Virginia.
READ MORE: Virginia teacher arrested for ‘online relationship’ with child
According to the sheriff’s office, they received a tip on Wednesday that 31-year-old Nathan Miller or Bumpass, Va. was waiting for someone in the parking lot outside of the Rappahanock Regional Jail.
READ MORE: Stafford County volunteer firefighter accused of sexually assaulting underage victim
Miller was wanted on warrants from Augusta, Louisa and Henrico counties on a number of charges.
Sheriff’s deputies were able to take Miller into custody by blocking both his vehicle and the exit from the jail parking lot.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
After providing a fake name and age, he eventually gave up his identity, and deputies reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia in his pocket.
Advertisement
Miller is currently jailed at the same facility without bond.