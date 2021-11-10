Virginia teacher arrested for ‘online relationship’ with child

A Fredericksburg teacher is facing charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship he had with a child online.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Marcus Salley – who teaches in Stafford County – engaged in the relationship with the underage victim, who lives in another state, over a messaging app.

Police began investigating in September after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip.

A Stafford Resource Officer initiated the investigation before turning it over to Fredericksburg police.

Salley faces two charges of indecent liberties with a child and an addition charge of solicitation to possess child pornography.

He is currently jailed without bond.

