Stafford County volunteer firefighter accused of sexually assaulting underage victim

A volunteer firefighter in Stafford County is facing charges for sexually assaulting an underage victim.

The Stafford County sheriff’s office charged Brooke Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gerald Moore, 28, with three counts of forcible sodomy.

During the investigation, detectives searched both Moore’s home and the Brooke Volunteer Fire Department for evidence.

They recovered what they described as potential evidence at both locations.

Investigators say the charges stem from events that occurred while Moore was at the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department. The victim – who was a child at the time – was not affiliated with Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

Moore is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

