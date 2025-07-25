Expand / Collapse search

Virginia father charged with felony homicide in 4-month-old son's death

Updated  July 25, 2025 10:00am EDT
Virginia father charged with homicide in 4-month-old son's death

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 22-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with felony homicide in the death of his 4-month-old son following a suspected case of child abuse.

The Brief

    • Baby was found unconscious July 16.
    • Died four days later at the hospital.
    • Authorities say abuse may be involved.

Father charged, arrested

Gianni Romero-Coreas was arrested July 24 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Manassas and is being held without bond.

The infant was hospitalized on July 16 after losing consciousness at the family’s apartment and died four days later, on July 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gianni Romero-Coreas (Prince William Police Department)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William Police Department.

