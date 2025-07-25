Virginia father charged with felony homicide in 4-month-old son's death

A 22-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with felony homicide in the death of his 4-month-old son following a suspected case of child abuse.

The Brief Baby was found unconscious July 16. Died four days later at the hospital. Authorities say abuse may be involved.



Father charged, arrested

Gianni Romero-Coreas was arrested July 24 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Manassas and is being held without bond.

The infant was hospitalized on July 16 after losing consciousness at the family’s apartment and died four days later, on July 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gianni Romero-Coreas (Prince William Police Department)