Virginia family fun center owner charged with possession of child pornography

The owner of a skating and family fun center in Frederick County, Virginia is accused of being in possession of child pornography.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Edgar Jackson, who owns the Winchester Skating and Family Fun Center in Winchester, faces two counts of possession of child pornography and driving under the influence.

The charges stem from multiple allegations made against Jackson by two former female employees of business. The victims were juveniles at the time that they worked for the skating center.

After investigating the allegations, police obtained a search warrant that resulted in investigators finding child pornography on electronic devices at the business.

The sheriff's office said that following the search, a warrant was issued for Jackon's arrest.

On Friday, deputies found Jackson while he was driving on Martinsburg Pike near I-81.

Jackson, who was driving a 16-year-old boy at the time, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody.

He is being held without bond.

READ MORE: 2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police

Investigators say future charges against Jackson are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 540-504-6577.