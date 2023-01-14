2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police

Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

READ MORE: Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody

Then a short time later, officers were notified that two women had self reported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to a police report, the driver of the rideshare vehicle was traveling on Morton Street, and as she was waiting to cross Georgia Avenue, a car started shooting in the rideshare's direction.

Police said the rideshare driver then took both victims to the hospital.

MPD's police report on the incident said that the suspect was driving gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with heavily tinted windows.

Investigators have not released further details about the suspect.

READ MORE: 17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center

During the shooting, a home was damaged by the gunfire.

No one inside the home was hurt.