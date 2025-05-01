The Brief Virginia family of five missing after last being seen in Laurel, Md., on April 28. Believed to be traveling in a 2013 white Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags VRC-4620. Authorities urge anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.



Authorities are searching for the Portorreal Frias family, a Virginia family of five who vanished after being last seen in Maryland earlier this week.

The family was last spotted together in Laurel at approximately 11 p.m. on April 28. The missing family members are:

Alejandra Portorreal Frias, 31, Hispanic female, 5'2", 225 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.

Rafael Portorreal Frias, 39, Hispanic male, 6'2", 190 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.

Genesis Portorreal, 14, Hispanic female, 5'4", brown eyes, and black hair.

Moises Portorreal, 12, Hispanic male, 5'6", brown eyes, and black hair.

Isaias Portorreal, 11, Hispanic male, 5'0", brown eyes, and black hair.

Virginia family of 5 missing after Maryland visit (Chesapeake Police Department)

Concerned relatives reached out to authorities after failing to hear from the family by Wednesday.

Officials believe the Portorreal Frias family may be traveling in a 2013 white Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia license plates, VRC-4620.

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.