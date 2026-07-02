Virginia faces historic drought as Governor Spanberger calls for conservation

The Brief Virginia is dangerously close to emergency drought conditions as a severe heat wave grips the state during its driest period recorded since 1941. According to state data, 100% of the commonwealth’s land area is currently experiencing drought conditions, directly impacting more than eight million residents and causing widespread distress for local agricultural sectors. If the dry spell persists, Gov. Abigail Spanberger could declare a formal drought emergency by executive order.



Virginia is dangerously close to emergency drought conditions as a severe heat wave grips the state during its driest period recorded since 1941, prompting Gov. Abigail Spanberger to urge residents to immediately practice water conservation.

According to state data, 100% of the commonwealth’s land area is currently experiencing drought conditions, directly impacting more than eight million residents and causing widespread distress for local agricultural sectors.

What they're saying:

If the dry spell persists, Gov. Abigail Spanberger could declare a formal drought emergency by executive order, implementing the state's first mandatory water use restrictions since the summer of 2002, according to a press release.

Local farms are bearing the immediate brunt of the historic weather patterns.

At Hidden Gems Farm in Centreville, aerial drone footage reveals severe damage, showing vast patches of completely dried areas and struggling crops.

"Tonight, farms are feeling the impacts," Spanberger said in a statement, emphasizing that water is vital to everyday infrastructure, commerce and agricultural survival.

Despite scattered recent rainfall, precipitation totals across Virginia remain approximately 8.5 inches below average for the water year, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

What you can do:

The state’s Drought Monitoring Task Force has issued a list of common-sense, voluntary conservation measures for residents to adopt immediately.

Homeowners are asked to restrict vehicle washing, limit the filling of swimming pools, disable ornamental fountains and reduce lawn watering to alternating days between dusk and dawn.

What's next:

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is also actively monitoring water levels across the state's river basins as state leaders brace for prolonged heat conditions.