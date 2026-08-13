Virginia daycare teacher charged with assaulting 3-year-old

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The Brief Jaspal Bharaj of Reston has been charged with assault and battery of a three-year-old. Bharaj was a teacher at Bright Horizons Daycare in Reston. Police said Bharaj pulled the child's hair, pushed his head into a basket and pushed him to the ground.



A Reston daycare teacher has been arrested and charged with assaulting a three-year-old boy who was in her care.

What we know:

Jaspal Bharaj of was arrested last week, according to the Fairfax County Police Department, after a report of an assault at the daycare center where she worked.

Officers responded to Bright Horizons Daycare on Commerce Park Drive, where Bharaj worked, on Aug. 7.

According to investigators, Bharaj had assaulted a three-year-old boy in multiple ways, including pulling his hair, pushing his head into a basket and pushing him to the ground.

What's next:

Bharaj has been charged with assault and battery and was recently released on a summons.

What they're saying:

Representatives from Bright Horizons Daycare refused to respond to FOX 5's request for comment.