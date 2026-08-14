Man arrested after homemade sword, brass knuckles found at Senate office building

article

The Brief Police said an X-ray screening revealed a sharp object in a bag at a Senate office building. Officers said they found a homemade sword and later recovered brass knuckles. The man is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.



A man was arrested after police said a homemade sword was found inside his bag during a security screening at a Senate office building Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to an incident summary, officers saw a sharp object on an X-ray as the man went through an administrative search.

During a secondary hand search, police said they found a homemade sword inside his bag.

After taking the man into custody, officers searched his belongings and found brass knuckles, according to the incident summary.

What happened

Police said the man resisted when officers moved to detain him and pulled his arm away from them.

Crime scene personnel responded to process the scene, and investigators tried to interview the man. Police said he declined to speak with them.

What's next:

The man is accused of carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Police said he later became combative and struck an officer while being prepared for transport for a mental health evaluation. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.